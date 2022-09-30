Security forces should upgrade and modernize to tackle high-tech criminals : MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Friday expressed a challenging situation arising due to high-tech methods adopted by criminals and asked all security forces to upgrade and modernize themselves. "There is a need to upgrade and modernize all security forces," Mishra said while delivering the valedictory address at the 4th National Young SP Conference and 3rd Police Expo organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

As the two-day event under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and FICCI, drew to a close on Friday after a successful run at BPR&D headquarters, the Minister also stressed the need to focus on areas like drones, counter-drones and cybercrime management around which a number of solutions and capabilities are displayed. The Minister spoke as the conference was themed 'Innovation and Research in Cyber Crime Management, Drones and Counter Drones'.

Delivering the valedictory address, Mishra said, "The themes of this conference are relevant to the modernization challenges faced by the police today, whether that's drones or cyber crimes. Police are entrusted with the responsibility of law and order, which is what can lead us to imagine a developed nation. As technology modernizes, criminals are taking to high-tech methods. The Covid-19 disruption led to a boom in cyberspace, because of its boundless and affordable nature. By the time we manage to close one loophole, another loophole springs up. Therefore, there's a need to upgrade and modernize all security forces." He added, "Just like the internet has no boundaries, the challenges faced today are vast. These challenges cannot be met through traditional policing. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and 5G are technologies that can help us curb cyber frauds. Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have always had a focus on training our manpower to think ahead of the time."

The two-day conference witnessed the participation of over 200 young IPS officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and above. Speaking on the occasion, Balaji Srivastava, Director General BPR&D said, "In my opinion, while dealing with cybercrimes in cyberspace, we must keep these in mind: Crime prevention and investigation, security and safety of life and property of citizens, protection of national critical infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance, maintenance of law and order and anti-terror activities. It's time to review our perspective on cybercrime management, as cybercriminals are constantly changing their ways and methods of crime."

While recapitulating the highlights of each of the five speaker sessions during the conference, Karuna Sagar, Director (Modernization), BPR&D, said, "The conference provided a platform for discussion and deliberation around capacity building of our police forces and strengthening various aspects of internal security". Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI, said, "The police is required to provide quick response to emergency situations. At the same time, it has to be sensitive to citizens and enforce law without fear or favour. Police need to be well-trained in professional intervention and detection of crime. In PM Modi's vision for SMART policing, the police are smart and sensible, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive and techno-savvy and trained. We would be happy to partner with various State Police forces for capacity building for Cyber Crime Management and the adoption of Drone Technology. "

While delivering the vote of thanks, Neelesh Tungar, Co-Chair, FICCI Homeland Security Committee said, "Responsibilities of police officers have really gone up, both in terms of core duties and setting perception of the police department among citizens. Technology is a double-edged sword, but today we can see it as an enabler to solve the issues we are in. The true advantage of technology is being a first mover." The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday

The event aimed to create awareness among young SPs from States and UTs, and Commandants from CAPFs regarding the latest technologies in areas such as cybercrime management, drones, counter drones and other related fields such as predictive policing, crime and related data analytics, geospatial technology, surveillance and CCTV equipment etc for effective delivery of police services to citizens. The sessions on its concluding day on Friday highlighted some emerging technologies that could be deployed by Law Enforcement Agencies to combat cybercrime; technological requirements of police forces and also showcase the available solutions, which could be deployed for internal security; and how startups are shaping the future of law enforcement.

BPR&D has the responsibility of continuously creating an interface between industry, academia and technological institutions of national importance and law enforcement agencies through expositions and demonstrations of the latest technologies, products, and best practices related to police modernization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)