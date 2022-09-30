Left Menu

Man killed for abusing senior citizen in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST
Man killed for abusing senior citizen in Nagpur
A 46-year-old man was killed after he allegedly abused a senior citizen in Katol area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The official identified the deceased as Rohit Bembalkar and the arrested accused as 24-year-old Santosh Waghmare.

''Bembalkar abused a senior citizen on Thursday night and the latter narrated his ordeal to the accused. Waghmare bludgeoned Bembalkar to death,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

