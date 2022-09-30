Left Menu

Russian military showing increased frailty in Ukraine war -British military chief

There is some brittleness to the Russian armed forces," Radakin told a small group of reporters in Washington. But Radakin cautioned that the conflict was slow-moving, with Ukraine poised to take further, incremental advantage of Russian "pressure points." He did not predict any sudden Russian battlefield collapse.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST
Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to the Russian armed forces," Radakin told a small group of reporters in Washington.

But Radakin cautioned that the conflict was slow-moving, with Ukraine poised to take further, incremental advantage of Russian "pressure points." He did not predict any sudden Russian battlefield collapse. "The underlying feature (of the conflict) is of a grinding nature, with temporary advantages that are seized and built on. You're not seeing a huge shift in balance between the two," he said.

