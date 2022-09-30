U.S. charges Army major and his wife over alleged plot to leak military health data to Russia
A U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday.
