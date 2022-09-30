Left Menu

Retired paramilitary force officer kills self using licensed weapon in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:03 IST
Retired paramilitary force officer kills self using licensed weapon in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An 83-year-old retired paramilitary force officer allegedly shot himself dead in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.

''He was suffering from stomach illness for long and used his licensed weapon in the incident. A suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The man, who retired as a DIG from a paramilitary force, killed himself on Thursday, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022