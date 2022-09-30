U.S. to act at U.N. on Friday on Russia's proclaimed annexations in Ukraine - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will act at the U.N. Security Council on Friday to hold Russia accountable for Moscow's referendums and proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday the United States would jointly introduce a resolution with Albania that will call on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops.

A Security Council meeting is scheduled for 3pm local time on Friday.

