Rajasthan HC issues notices to govt over setting up of police complaints authority

The High Court has issued notices to the Rajasthan chief secretary and the home secretary asking why a police complaints authority has not been established in the state despite the directions of the Supreme Court in 2006. Hearing a petition by Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha, a Division Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Kuldeep Mathur issued the notices. Lodha had demand the setting up the authority to make the functioning of the force accountable and transparent.

Citing the order of the Supreme Court in 2006, he said the directions were given to the Centre and state governments. The body at the district level was to be headed by a retired district judge to deal with complaints against police officers up to the DSP rank, whereas the authority for the complaints against higher officers was to be formed under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the High Court or the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)