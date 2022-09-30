Left Menu

4 minors in gangrape case to be tried as adults: Juvenile Justice Board

Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. All the six are currently on bail.The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle MPV after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

Four minors accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case here in May can be tried as adults in view of the grave nature of their offence, a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) said on Friday.

The fifth accused, also a minor, would continue to be treated so as the offence alleged against him was not heinous.

Police had already filed the charge-sheet in the case.

Six people -- an 18-year-old and five CCL (child in conflict with law) were apprehended in connection with the teen gangrape case. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. All the six are currently on bail.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

