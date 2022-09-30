4 minors in gangrape case to be tried as adults: Juvenile Justice Board

Four minors accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case here in May can be tried as adults in view of the grave nature of their offence, a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) said on Friday.

The fifth accused, also a minor, would continue to be treated so as the offence alleged against him was not heinous.

Police had already filed the charge-sheet in the case.

Six people -- an 18-year-old and five CCL (child in conflict with law) were apprehended in connection with the teen gangrape case. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. All the six are currently on bail.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)