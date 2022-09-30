Gurugram: Couple murder man, bury body; taken into police custody

A couple was taken on police remand after being produced in a city court on Friday for allegedly murdering a man and burying his body, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Banne Maurya, a vegetable seller who had gone missing on April 14 under suspicious circumstances from Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

Maurya had told his family that he is going to Ghaziabad to attend a marriage function and never returned. His younger brother Rupchand Maurya lodged a complaint with Kathgodam police station about his missing brother, they said.

While investigating the matter, Uttarakhand Police arrested the couple Dhan Devi and her husband Harishpal from Gujarat, who confessed to killing Maurya.

The team of Uttarakhand police reached Bhondsi police station on Thursday evening along with the accused couple. On Thursday, the police excavated a vacated plot in the Bhondsi area as informed by the couple for Maurya's body and recovered his skeleton, which has now been sent to PGI, Rohtak for postmortem, they said.

An FIR was registered against the couple under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station on Friday, followed by the arrest of the couple. ''During interrogation the accused Harishpal said that he lived in a rented house in Shani Vihar colony with his wife Dhan Devi. He had gone out of the house for some work and when returned he found his wife and Maurya in objectionable condition,'' said sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

In a fit of rage, he attacked Maurya with a stick first. Then the couple strangled Maurya with a rope. After killing him, they packed the body in a plastic sack and buried it in the ground inside an empty plot at night and fled away,'' he added.

''We are questioning the accused couple. The DNA test of the skeleton will be done soon,'' said inspector Devender Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

