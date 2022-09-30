Patna: 3 women arrested after their husbands escape while firing at police

Three women were arrested on Friday in Patna after their husbands allegedly fired at the police during a raid, officials said.

A police team raided a house in Amnabad in Bihta police station area in search of the accused persons in an incident of shooting that happened on Thursday, they said.

On seeing the police team, Sri Rai, his two sons Praveen Kumar and Naveen Kumar, and his cousin Gopal Rai opened fire and fled from the spot, they added.

''Later, police arrested three women who were inside the premises allegedly on the charges of facilitating their escape,'' said a statement issued by Bihar Police (Headquarters).

Those arrested were Sri's wife Lakshminiya Devi, Praveen's wife Vineeta Devi and Naveen's wife Munni Kumari, it said.

No one was injured in the incident of firing, police said.

''Police also recovered one country-made pistol and five live cartridges from the spot. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)