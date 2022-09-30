Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays arrest of Azam Khan

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case involving the recovery of some Rampur civic body machines from the Jauhar University campus.

The Bench of Justices Suneet Kumar and Syed Waiz Mian passed the order on a petition filed by Azam Khan.

Azam Khan and his son had earlier filed a writ petition seeking the quashing of the FIR lodged on February 19 this year at a Rampur police station.

After hearing the arguments, the court said till the next date of listing, the petitioners shall not be arrested pursuant to the impugned FIR, provided they cooperate in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

