Left Menu

Accused absconding for 6 years arrested for molestation

A team of Delhi Police have arrested one Aman Sharma who was absconding for six years after a complaint was registered against him and his associates for molesting a woman and attempting to kill her brothers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:02 IST
Accused absconding for 6 years arrested for molestation
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Delhi Police have arrested one Aman Sharma who was absconding for six years after a complaint was registered against him and his associates for molesting a woman and attempting to kill her brothers. After continuous attempts, the accused was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by a Delhi court in 2017.

A case in Shalimar Bagh police station was registered on the complaint of a woman alleging therein that a person namely Aman molested her and attempted to kill her brothers, six years ago in 2016. Aman was hiding from the police after the criminal case was lodged against him and his associates.

"After various searches and thorough technical analysis of these wanted criminals, it emerged that the alleged person was present in the area of North West Delhi", officials said. Through technical analysis, police traced him out to a new hideout in Shalimar village. Immediately, the team moved to his present hideout located in North West Delhi area and apprehended the absconding accused Aman Sharma. "On interrogation accused Aman Sharma admitted that he been wanted in a criminal case since 2016", officials added. Therefore, he fled Delhi in the year 2016 and recently came back to Delhi and resided at various locations after hiding his original identity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022