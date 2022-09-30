Left Menu

Russia accuses U.N. chief Guterres of 'propaganda' over Ukraine comments

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:04 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had taken a biased position over Moscow's move to annex large parts of Ukrainian territory, and accused him of being an "instrument of propaganda". "We consider it unacceptable that the U.N. secretary-general is turning into an instrument of propaganda and pressure on member states when he should be guided by the U.N. Charter in its entirety," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Guterres said on Thursday that Russia's plans to annex four Ukrainian regions would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardise the prospects for peace in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

