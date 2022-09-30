Left Menu

Russia's Putin signs decree on routine autumn conscription - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:14 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine autumn conscription campaign, calling 120,000 citizens up for statutory military service, the state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

TASS quoted the defence ministry as saying the autumn conscription was "not in any way related to the special operation", Russia's official term for its military campaign in Ukraine.

All men in Russia are required to do a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

