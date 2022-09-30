Left Menu

International Court of Justice says Equatorial Guinea starts proceedings against France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Equatorial Guinea has started proceedings against France at the International Court of Justice, said the Dutch-based court body on Friday, adding it related to charges that France had not followed up its obligations over fighting corruption.

"Equatorial Guinea institutes proceedings against France with regard to a dispute concerning the alleged violation, by France, of its obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and asks the court to indicate provisional measures," said the International Court of Justice.

