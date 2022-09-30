Left Menu

BSP MLA killing case: Charges framed against ex-MLA Khalid Azim, five others

Raju Pal won the subsequent by-election in November 2004, defeating Atiqs brother Ashraf.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:29 IST
Special CBI judge Kavita Mishra on Friday framed charges against former Uttar Pradesh MLA Khalid Azim, alias Mohammad Ashraf, and five others in the case of killing of BSP legislator Raju Pal in Allahabad in 2005.

Ashraf is the brother of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.

The accused were charged with murder and conspiracy.

The FIR in the matter was lodged at Dhumanganj police station in Allahabad based on a complaint filed by Raju Pal's wife Pooja Pal, currently the Samajwadi Party MLA from Chail in Kaushambi district.

In 2002, Raju Pal lost an election to Atiq Ahmad. However, in 2004, Atiq Ahmad resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha. Raju Pal won the subsequent by-election in November 2004, defeating Atiq's brother Ashraf.

