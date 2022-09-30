BRIEF-Ukrainian Defence Ministry says its troops have liberated village of Drobysheve, near key Russian-occupied town of Lyman
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:49 IST
Sept 30 (Reuters) -
UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS TROOPS HAVE LIBERATED THE VILLAGE OF DROBYSHEVE, NEAR KEY RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TOWN OF LYMAN
