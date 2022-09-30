Left Menu

Land grab: HC dismisses pleas seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against Azam Khan

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:51 IST
Land grab: HC dismisses pleas seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against Azam Khan
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a bunch of pleas seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in cases of alleged forcible possession of land for Rampur’s Jauhar University.

An FIR in this regard was lodged on September 12, 2019 by a revenue officer.

After the registration of the case, several other complaints were filed, with the complainants alleging that their land was taken away forcibly by abducting and physically assaulting them. After going through records and submissions, Justice Samit Gopal observed,'' The allegations in the FIRs reveal as to how the respective first informants were abducted, assaulted, threatened and their land was forcibly taken from them by coercion and not following the due process of law.'' ''Looking at the facts of the case, the prima facie allegation against the applicants and the law well settled as stated above, no case for interference is made out,'' the court said while dismissing the petitions.

