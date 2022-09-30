Left Menu

MCD issues circular on prior intimation on transaction of properties by officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:52 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued a circular advising its officials to be ''prompt'' in giving prior intimation and obtaining prior sanction of the authorities in respect of transaction of any immovable or movable property.

As per the circular issued by the central establishment department of the MCD, any failure to abide by the provisions will be ''viewed seriously and appropriate action shall be taken'' in this regard.

Attention is drawn to Rule 18 (2) of of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 which provides for the requirement of giving prior intimation and seeking prior sanction in respect of immovable/movable property transactions, reads the circular dated September 26.

A senior official of the MCD confirmed the issuing of the circular.

''It has been observed that provisions regarding giving prior intimation and obtaining prior sanction in respect of the transaction of immovable/movable property are not being adhered to by some officers/officials of the MCD.

''All the officers/officials of the MCD are hereby advised to be prompt in giving prior intimation and obtaining prior sanction of the department in respect of transaction at least 30 days before the probable date of transactions. Any failure to abide by the said provisions will be viewed seriously and appropriate action shall be taken in this regard,'' the circular said.

