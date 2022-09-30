HP Chief Minister inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 24 developmental projects worth Rs. 44.83 crore at Kumarsain

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 24 developmental projects worth Rs 44.83 crore at Durbar Maidan in Shimla's Kumarsain. Addressing a public meeting here, Thakur announced upgrading of fire sub-station Theog to a fire station and also the up-gradation of police post-Narkanda to a police station.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the spirit behind the "Pragtisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh" program started by the State Government was pious. "It is everyone's program and gives us an opportunity to remember and express our gratitude to everyone for their contribution in the progress of Himachal," added the Chief Minister. Along with the successive leadership, the hard-working and honest people of the state had also contributed significantly to the progress of Himachal," Thakur said.

Chief Minister said that the State Government had maintained the pace of development, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that India was able to come out of this crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world's largest vaccination campaign was successfully conducted in India along with the manufacturing of the Covid vaccine.

"Himachal Pradesh was ranked first in the country for 100 per cent vaccination of the targeted population. The cooperation and contribution of the people of the state during the Covid crisis and the vaccination program was commendable," he added. Thakur said that the State Government had taken several initiatives to change the scenario in Himachal as soon as it took charge almost five years ago.

He said that the state government had always tried to work for the poor and needy people. "The age limit for the social security pension without any income criteria was reduced from 80 to 70 years, on the very first day of the government in office and now this had been further reduced to 60 years." While quoting the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had been working with a spirit of benefitting every section of the society and was ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reached up to the last person in a row.

He said that under the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojna, more than 20 thousand needy people were being provided assistance amounting to Rs. 3000 per month. "About 3.34 lakh women had been provided with free LPG connections under the Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna. An amount of Rs. 31 thousand was being provided to the daughters of BPL families as shagun through Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojna. Many such welfare schemes of the state government had brought a considerable change in the lives of the people of the state," he further said.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government had ensured free drinking water supply in rural areas and free electricity to the domestic consumers of the whole state up to the monthly consumption of 125 units. "Women had been provided 50 % discount on the fare in ordinary buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation. The opposition parties probably not liked these public welfare schemes of the state government and had been trying to create confusion among the public," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)