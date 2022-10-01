Left Menu

Akhilesh kingpin of criminals: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the kingpin of criminals, rioters and mafia.

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the ''kingpin'' of criminals, rioters and mafia. Speaking to reporters here, Maurya said, ''Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped. As far as the question of Akhilesh Yadav is concerned, he is the kingpin of criminals, rioters and mafia.'' ''If the Samajwadi (Party) leaves the side of the criminals, they will have no issue to oppose,'' he added. To a question on the ban on the PFI, Maurya said action has been taken only after collecting evidence related to violence in the country. ''Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia,'' he said.

