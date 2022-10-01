Rijiju bids farewell to outgoing AG Venugopal, extends best wishes to his successor

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju bade farewell to outgoing Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday.

Venugopal's successor, R Venkataramani, will assumed the office of Attorney General of India on Saturday.

''Emotional farewell to the outgoing Attorney General for India & warm welcome to new Attorney General,'' Rijiju tweeted Friday night.

He thanked ''legendary advocate'' Venugopal for rendering most valuable service to the nation.

He also extended his best wishes to Venkataramani.

Senior advocate Venkataramani, 72, was on Wednesday appointed as the top law officer of the government. His three-year term begins Saturday.

Venugopal, 91, had expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his advanced age.

