Zelenskiy: armed forces achieved 'significant results' in eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 00:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Kyiv's forces had achieved "significant results" in the east of the country and mentioned the Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, but without giving details.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. Ukraine's defence ministry said earlier its troops had captured a village near Lyman, in the eastern Donetsk region.
