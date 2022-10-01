Left Menu

Zelenskiy: armed forces achieved 'significant results' in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Kyiv's forces had achieved "significant results" in the east of the country and mentioned the Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, but without giving details.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. Ukraine's defence ministry said earlier its troops had captured a village near Lyman, in the eastern Donetsk region.

