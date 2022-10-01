Left Menu

Barclays hit by $361 million penalty over issuance of securities

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 00:36 IST
British bank Barclays agreed to a $361 million penalty over internal control failures related to the unregistered offer and sale of "an unprecedented amount" of securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

"While we acknowledge Barclays’ efforts to identify, disclose and remediate this conduct, the control deficiencies and the scope of the conduct at issue here was simply staggering," the director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, Gurbir Grewal, said in a news release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

