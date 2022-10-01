U.S.-led resolution on Moscow's proclaimed annexations fails after Russia uses veto

A resolution introduced by the United States and Albania at the United Nations Security Council condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine was rejected on Friday after Russia exercised its veto. In a vote in the council's chamber on Friday afternoon, 10 nations, including the United States and Britain, voted in favor, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained from voting.

Russia's was the only vote against the resolution. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday proclaimed Russian rule over four regions that make up 15% of Ukraine's territory - the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two. The move has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield introduced the resolution that called on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops. Washington has signaled it would look to the U.N. General Assembly, the majority of which voted to condemn Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, if the resolution failed.

