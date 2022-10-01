Zelenskiy says Ukrainian troops making noticeable progress in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that his country's military had achieved "significant results" in the east and mentioned Lyman, a Russian-occupied stronghold that pro-Moscow forces are struggling to keep control of.

Ukraine's defence ministry said earlier its troops had captured the village of Drobysheve, some 10 km (six miles) to the north west of Lyman, in the eastern Donetsk region. Lyman has been at the centre of renewed fighting since Ukraine routed Russian forces in the nearby Kharkiv region in a lightning counteroffensive this month.

"We have significant results in the east of our country ... everyone has heard what is happening in Lyman," Zelenskiy said in a video address. "These are steps that mean a lot to us," he added, but did not give details.

The head of the Russian-backed administration in the Donetsk region said earlier on Friday that Lyman was "semi-encircled" by the Ukrainian army and that news from the front was "alarming". In a message posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin admitted that his forces no longer fully controlled either Drobysheve or Yampil, just to the south east of Lyman.

On Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russian rule over Donetsk and three other provinces where Moscow has seized territory during its seven-month long invasion of its neighbour. The annexations have been roundly rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)