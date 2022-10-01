Left Menu

U.S., allies need to be 'concerned' about attacks on Western infrastructure

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 01:32 IST
The U.S. and its Western allies need to be concerned about potential Russian attacks on infrastructure in the wake of alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

European and NATO officials are blaming sabotage for three leaks in the underwater pipelines, but have not accused anyone directly. Russia has blamed the U.S., without evidence, for the damage.

Sullivan said the U.S. has no new intelligence on infrastructure threats, but NATO territories have stepped up monitoring. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

