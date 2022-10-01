Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic tussle
- Country:
- Argentina
Chilean President Gabriel Boric received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador on Friday afternoon, two weeks after a diplomatic dispute after the ceremony was postponed due to the death of a young Palestinian.
Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli had initially been scheduled to attend the ceremony on Sept. 15, but that same day it was postponed in a move Israel's foreign ministry characterized as "unprecedented."
Chile's decision was in response to the death of a Palestinian teenager during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Chilean government said in a statement, adding that the ceremony had been rescheduled for Sept. 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian
- Chile
- Gabriel Boric
- West Bank
- Chilean
- Israel
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile appeal, Ecuador keeps spot at World Cup
Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Chile loses FIFA appeal in World Cup case with Ecuador
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismiss Chile's appeal