Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic tussle

Chilean President Gabriel Boric received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador on Friday afternoon, two weeks after a diplomatic dispute after the ceremony was postponed due to the death of a young Palestinian.

Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli had initially been scheduled to attend the ceremony on Sept. 15, but that same day it was postponed in a move Israel's foreign ministry characterized as "unprecedented."

Chile's decision was in response to the death of a Palestinian teenager during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Chilean government said in a statement, adding that the ceremony had been rescheduled for Sept. 30.

