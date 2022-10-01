Left Menu

Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-10-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 02:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The exterior of the Consulate-General of Russia in the Manhattan borough of New York City was vandalized with red paint on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two.

While the motive of the vandalism was unknown, it came as Putin's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.

