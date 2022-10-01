Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint
Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-10-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 02:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The exterior of the Consulate-General of Russia in the Manhattan borough of New York City was vandalized with red paint on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two.
While the motive of the vandalism was unknown, it came as Putin's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- New York City
- World War
- Manhattan
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Europe
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city