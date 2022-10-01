U.S. judge dismisses Mexico's $10 bln lawsuit against gun makers
A federal judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels.
U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston said all of Mexico's claims against Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Sturm, Ruger & Co and other defendants are barred by federal law or fail for other reasons.
