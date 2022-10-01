U.S. Justice Department asks for expedited ruling in Trump special master case
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review all of the records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
In a filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified documents held at Trump's estate is still hampering significant aspects of their investigation that pertain to the classified records.
