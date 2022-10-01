Left Menu

U.S. aware of North Korean ballistic missile launches, sees no immediate threat -military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 05:20 IST
U.S. aware of North Korean ballistic missile launches, sees no immediate threat -military
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military is aware of two North Korean ballistic missile launches and has assessed that the incidents do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or to its allies, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Friday.

"(The) missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the U.S. combatant command said in a statement. "The U.S. commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022