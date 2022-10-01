Left Menu

Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event. The court set conditions that Mr. Lewandowski will fulfill and the case will ultimately be dismissed. The plea agreement was first reported by Politico.

An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event. Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records. While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service. Court documents dated Monday state that the charge will be dismissed if he satisfies these requirements and stays out of trouble for one year. “A misdemeanor case was filed but we are pleased to say the matter has been resolved,” defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “The court set conditions that Mr. Lewandowski will fulfill and the case will ultimately be dismissed.” The plea agreement was first reported by Politico. Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her throughout a September 2021 fundraising event. Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

The allegations led to several Republican figures cutting ties with him.

