Sagar Dhankar case: Sufficient material to frame murder charges against Sushil Kumar, says Delhi Police

Concluding its arguments in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, Delhi Police on Friday told the court that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges of murder and abduction against wrestler Sushil Kumar and other accused persons. Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others are accused in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand after hearing the arguments of the prosecution listed the matter on Saturday. The additional public prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav said, "The manner in which Sagar and three others were abducted and brought to Chhatrasal Stadium and then beaten up mercilessly by the accused, shows that they wanted to establish their supremacy."

APP said there is sufficient evidence to frame charges under sections related to murder and abduction and other offences against the accused persons. Sagar Dhankar and Sonu Mahaal were allegedly beaten up in Chhatrasal stadium in May 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital and Sonu Mahaal was grievously injured in the incident.

The conduct of the accused persons including the wrestler Sushil Kumar shows that their intention was to kill the victims, Delhi police had earlier said. On the other hand, during the initial submissions, it was argued by the counsels for Sushil Kumar that it is not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 IPC, it is not a murder. If the accused had a gun, they may kill the victims on the spot itself, argued the defence counsels.

In order to show the intention of the accused persons, APP Atul Shrivastav had shown a video related to the incident in court. He had also argued that the accused person wanted to establish their supremacy, therefore, they beat up Sagar and others after entering the stadium on the day of the incident.

APP had submitted that this act of accused attracts section 459 (while committing lurking house-trespass or house-breaking, causes grievous hurt to any person or attempts to cause death or grievous hurt to any person) of IPC which has a punishment of life imprisonment. The Court recently allowed an application for an early hearing in the matter noting that Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has been awaited for the last one year.

This case is pending at the stage of argument on charge since October 2021 as the FSL report is awaited. The sanction under Arms Act has also not been filed. This case is related to the alleged murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar in the Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021 over a property dispute. Sagar and his friend were allegedly beaten by the accused persons. Sagar later succumbed to the injuries. (ANI)

