S.Korea says dit oes not recognize Russia annexation of parts of Ukraine
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 08:53 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea said on Saturday it does not recognise Russia's declared annexation of parts of Ukraine or what Moscow called referendums that took place in those areas.
Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial security and independence must be protected, South Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
