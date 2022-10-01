Left Menu

Akhilesh kingpin of criminals: Keshav Maurya

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 01-10-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 09:10 IST
Akhilesh kingpin of criminals: Keshav Maurya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the ''kingpin'' of criminals, rioters and mafia.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Maurya said, ''Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped. As far as Akhilesh Yadav is concerned, he is the kingpin of criminals, rioters and mafia.'' To a question on the ban on the Popular Front of India, Maurya said action has been taken only after collecting evidence related to violence in the country.

''Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia,'' he said.

