Left Menu

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:31 IST
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country's foreign ministry.

The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the "interventionist and neo-colonial" European country had "offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families," the statement said. Earlier this week, Nicaraguan officials declared the European Union ambassador "persona non grata" and also said that the country would not accept the new U.S. ambassador, fueling tensions between President Daniel Ortega and the international community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022