Man booked for bribery in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who had filed a case of bribery against a government official was himself caught taking a bribe from her to settle the case, police said on Saturday.

Accused Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Chak Roriwala village in Punjab's Fazilka district, had initially registered a complaint against junior engineer Swaran Rani, saying she had demanded Rs 25,000 from him.

The vigilance department had nabbed Rani while accepting the money from Sukhjinder.

However, Rani's brother Sandeep Singh then filed a complaint against Sukhjinder alleging that he had demanded Rs 15 lakh to withdraw the case, saying he had acquaintances in the vigilance bureau.

The deal between Rani's brother Sandeep and Sukhjinder was struck at Rs 11 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh had to be paid upfront.

The vigilance bureau caught Sukhjinder red-handed while accepting this money from Sandeep.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana, a vigilance bureau official said.

