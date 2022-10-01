UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor

Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.

Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019. He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths -- Anas and Salman -- were killed.

''The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)