Ukraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has encircled Russia's forces around a bastion that is critical for Moscow at the eastern town of Lyman, in an operation that is still under way, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Saturday.
Russia's forces at Lyman totalled around 5,000 to 5,500 soldiers, but the number of encircled troops may have fallen because of casualties and some soldiers trying to break out of the encirclement, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine
Biden set to talk Ukraine, Russia with S.Africa's Ramaphosa
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine