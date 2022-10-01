Left Menu

Schoolteacher stabs wife to death in Delhi; absconding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:39 IST
A schoolteacher allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their nine-year-old daughter following an argument in southwest Delhi's Nawada, police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said they received information regarding the argument between the couple at 6.24 pm on Friday, and that the woman had sustained serious injuries.

When police reached Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex, where the couple was residing, the woman was found dead and her husband was missing.

Their daughter told the police that her father stabbed her mother with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A murder case has been registered at Mohan Garden police station and a team has been formed to nab the accused, the DCP said.

The accused is a teacher at a government school, police said.

