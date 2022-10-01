Journalist arrested on rape charges

Police has arrested a ''journalist'' from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after a woman accused him of rape. According to the complaint, accused Nadeem Ahmed Ganie lured the victim through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help and forced her into a sexual relationship after sedating her fraudulently.

''Srinagar police arrested a self proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie @ Nadeem Nadu, a resident of Qazibagh, Anantnag, in a rape case on a complaint received from a girl,'' a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times, the spokesman said.

''The accused also took her gold ornaments in the course of blackmailing her. Pertinent to mention, the lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime,'' the spokesman added.

A case under various sections including 376 IPC (rape) has been registered in Women police station Srinagar and special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

