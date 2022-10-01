UP: Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Jaunpur

An accused with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in a police encounter here, officials said on Saturday. Vinod Singh (40) was wanted in over two dozen cases such as robbery, murder, and dacoity in Jaunpur and neighbouring districts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said a constable, Ajay Singh, was injured in the encounter in the Badlapur area late on Friday.

Singh, a history-sheeter, was a resident of Chitampatti village in Sarpatahan police station limits of ​​Jaunpur. The SSP added that a 9 mm mini carbine, 32 bore pistol, large quantities of live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

