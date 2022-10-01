Left Menu

An accused with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in a police encounter here, officials said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Ajay Sahni said a constable, Ajay Singh, was injured in the encounter in Badlapur area late on Friday.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:00 IST
UP: Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Jaunpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An accused with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in a police encounter here, officials said on Saturday. Vinod Singh (40) was wanted in over two dozen cases such as robbery, murder, and dacoity in Jaunpur and neighbouring districts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said a constable, Ajay Singh, was injured in the encounter in the Badlapur area late on Friday.

Singh, a history-sheeter, was a resident of Chitampatti village in Sarpatahan police station limits of ​​Jaunpur. The SSP added that a 9 mm mini carbine, 32 bore pistol, large quantities of live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

