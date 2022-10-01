Palghar: Three held for highway robberies; 13 mobile phones recovered
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:11 IST
Three persons, including one from Malegaon in Nashik district, were arrested for their alleged involvement in highway robberies in Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.
There were several complaints of mobile phones being stolen on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after which teams were formed to nab the accused, Crime Unit II Senior Inspector Sahuraj Nanavare told PTI.
''We arrested three people and recovered 13 mobiles worth Rs 2.08 lakh from them. They are involved in several crimes in Vasai and Pelhar areas of Palghar,'' he said.
