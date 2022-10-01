Left Menu

France says Lebanon must elect new head of state soon

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:14 IST
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
  • France

France's foreign ministry has said it is important that Lebanon elects a new head of state before Oct. 31, when President Michel Aoun's term ends.

The Lebanese parliament failed to do so on Thursday, signalling the likelihood of the post being left vacant as the country grapples with a financial crisis.

"Lebanese leaders must rise to the occasion, which requires getting together and implementing the necessary measures to end the crisis," a French foreign ministry spokesperson said late on Friday.

