Left Menu

Maha: Woman harassed for not bearing child, seven relatives booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:29 IST
Maha: Woman harassed for not bearing child, seven relatives booked
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people of a family have been booked for allegedly torturing a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, who hail from Latur, Kolhapur and Bidar, are relatives of the woman and were harassing her for not conceiving, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

''They would physically and mentally torture her and threaten that they would get her husband remarried as she was unable to bear a child. We have booked them under section 498A and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code but have not made any arrest,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022