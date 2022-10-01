Maha: Woman harassed for not bearing child, seven relatives booked
- Country:
- India
Seven people of a family have been booked for allegedly torturing a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.
The accused, who hail from Latur, Kolhapur and Bidar, are relatives of the woman and were harassing her for not conceiving, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.
''They would physically and mentally torture her and threaten that they would get her husband remarried as she was unable to bear a child. We have booked them under section 498A and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code but have not made any arrest,'' he said.
