Left Menu

Drug peddler detained, booked under PIT NDPS Act in J-K's Doda

Several FIRs have been registered against him in Doda and nearby Ramban district under the NDPS Act, he said. The police have also registered 36 FIRs against 40 peddlers in the district this year, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:40 IST
Drug peddler detained, booked under PIT NDPS Act in J-K's Doda
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged drug peddler was detained from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Ghat Doda resident Vijay Kumar alias ''Pandit'', a habitual drug peddler, was booked under provisions of illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said. He has been lodged in Bhaderwah district jail on the orders of the Jammu divisional commissioner. ''The accused is a notorious peddler who has been active in the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar for many years. Several FIRs have been registered against him in Doda and nearby Ramban district under the NDPS Act,'' he said. Kumar's detention will act as a deterrent for criminals and smugglers still at large, besides saving the lives of a number of youths, the spokesperson said.

''He was a serious threat to the youths and got them involved in consuming and selling drugs. The police laid a trap and kept him under close surveillance and apprehended him on the basis of intelligence,'' he added.

Kumar is the second peddler booked under the PIT NDPS Act in the district in the past two weeks, while 32 others have been taken into preventive custody. The police have also registered 36 FIRs against 40 peddlers in the district this year, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022