Elder brother of former MLA Pappu Kalani cheated of Rs 41 lakh in Ulhasnagar

The elder brother of a former MLA currently serving a life sentence was allegedly cheated of Rs 41 lakh in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said.

Narayan Kalani (79), a hotelier and elder brother of former MLA Suresh alias Pappu Kalani, has alleged that a man from Hyderabad cheated him, he said.

''Kalani claims he gave two cheques worth Rs 41 lakh to the Hyderabad-based man for Goods and Services Tax payment but the latter allegedly misappropriated the funds. No arrest has been made so far,'' he added.

