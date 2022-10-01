Maha: Man booked after his dog kills another canine in Thane
01-10-2022
A man was booked in Vasant Vihar area of Maharashtra's Thane district after a dog under his care mauled to death another canine, a police official said on Saturday.
An offence under sections 289 (neglect conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (rash and negligent act that could endanger life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the Chitalsar police station official said.
''The accused's dog killed another dog while out on a walk on September 29. No arrest has been made so far and further probe into the incident is underway,'' he added.
