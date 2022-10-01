Choice of state anthem tune challenged in K'taka HC

The selection of the tune composed by late Mysore Ananthaswamy for the Karnataka state anthem by the state government through its September 25 order, has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who heard the petition by singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, ordered the notice to be issued to the government on Friday.

The poem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Thanujate' written by late poet laureate Kuvempu was declared the state anthem in 2004. But ever since, there have been concerns regarding the anthem's rendering duration, tune, and addition of words to it.

In June 2013, the Vasantha Kanakapura committee set up for the purpose had said that the tune composed by C Ashwath would be continued for the anthem as even Ananthaswamy had agreed to it. Ananthaswamy had not composed the tune for the entire song, the committee had stated.

Later, the Dr Channaveera Kanavi committee also recommended the tune set by C Ashwath. The latest H R Leelavathi committee had recommended the tune set by Ananthaswamy. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, in his petition before the HC, submitted that he had given a petition to the state government against this on September 17 but the government went ahead and issued the order on September 25.

The petition claims that it is impossible to implement the government's new order as "there is no full tune of the State Anthem composed by Mysore Ananthaswamy.'' If the government gets another person to compose the tune for the remaining portions, ''it amounts to showing disrespect to Mysore Ananthaswamy and as well as the State Anthem,'' according to the petition that is seeking to quash the government's order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)